Jets-Falcons Mock Trade Proposed By Insider Ships $11 Million TE to New York
The New York Jets have a lot of roster reconstruction to do before Week 1.
Coming off a dreadful 5-12 season, the Jets have largely cleaned house. Their offense will be missing the quarterback, one of the top two receivers, and the main tight end from the 2024 team when it takes the field in 2025 for the first time.
The Jets hold the seventh pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, so there's hope to improve the offense with a high-end college talent. But finding both a wideout and a tight end, in case you haven't heard, is nearly impossible to do with just one pick.
That's why one NFL insider believes the Jets can and should trade back in the first round to address multiple needs.
In his "all trades" mock draft published Monday, ESPN's Bill Barnwell suggested that the Jets could trade the seventh-overall pick to the Atlanta Falcons for the 15th-overall pick, Atlanta's third-rounder this year, and tight end Kyle Pitts, a disappointing former first-round talent with upside.
"On the Jets' side, Jeremy Ruckert and Stone Smartt are their only tight ends, so adding a 24-year-old with upside would have to appeal to new offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand. Pitts will be on a one-year, $10.8 million deal for 2025, but New York would have a reasonable transition tag option for 2026 at $13.9 million if Pitts plays up to his potential," Barnwell wrote.
"The Jets aren't really in the market for front-seven players, but they could look toward wide receiver or offensive lineman at No. 15 while adding a new top tight end."
Pitts, who was the fourth-overall pick of the 2021 draft, has logged 2,651 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns through his first four seasons (61 games). While those numbers have been a major disappointment for someone drafted so high, a 700 to 800-yard output from a tight end would be a welcome addition for the 2025 Jets.
Obviously, when a columnist proposes a first round that only consists of trades, they're not all likely to come true. But this is an interesting concept that New York could explore if they believe there's more in the tank for Pitts than he's shown on the stat sheet.
