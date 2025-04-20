Jets Favored To Land Captivating Draft Prospect At No. 7
The New York Jets have a massive decision to make with the No. 7 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Jets could decide to trade the pick to move down in the first round. But if they hold onto it, they've been connected to Penn State's tight end Tyler Warren and Missouri's offensive tackle Armand Membou the most.
The Jets can't go wrong with either guy in this situation, but they would fill two completely different needs.
NFL Spinzone's Lou Scataglia recently predicted the Jets would select Warren with the No. 7 pick in the draft, joining a long list of NFL writers who have made this prediction.
"The New York Jets could use a well-rounded player like Tyler Warren on their offense," Scataglia wrote. "The team doesn't have much at all at TE, and apparently are very interested in him. He's the best prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft and can both block and catch.
"The Jets have to get another weapon or two for Justin Fields or whoever they decide is their long-term QB. This might seem like a very rich spot for a tight end, but he's one of the few blue-chip prospects in this draft class."
Warren is a very unique talent. He has incredible hands and the ability to win jump balls while also being an elite route runner. The young tight end can block and do the dirty work as well.
Between Warren and Membou, the Penn State product would be the more exciting pick. He would come to the Big Apple to replace Tyler Conklin and join Aaron Glenn's offense as a crucial piece of it. The Jets faithful should be pretty excited if this is the name the team lands on this week.
