Jets Tabbed 'Potential Fit' In Trade For Electric Tight End
The New York Jets added a few solid names to the team this offseason headlined by the addition of Justin Fields, but they've also said goodbye to players like Davante Adams and Tyler Conklin.
Replacing Conklin is going to be a tough task. The Jets are reportedly eyeing Penn State tight end Tyler Warren with their No. 7 overall selection in the upcoming NFL Draft, but there's a chance the Jets would rather select an offensive lineman than Warren.
With that in mind, it would make sense for the Jets to pursue a tight end in a huge offseason trade.
Pro Football Network recently listed the Jets as a potential landing spot in a blockbuster trade for Atlanta Falcons star tight end Kyle Pitts.
"Instead, Kyle Pitts could be an underrated trade asset," They wrote. "Pitts is playing out the fifth-year option on his rookie deal after averaging a career-low 35.4 receiving yards per game. Atlanta already has an impending mega-contract extension looming for Drake London, and Pitts played under 40 snaps per game for the first time in his career with a new coaching staff."
Pitts' time in Atlanta could be coming to an end. The Falcons haven't been able to utilize him to his full potential just yet and the two sides could decide that the young star needs a change of scenery.
Pairing Pitts in the Jets' offense would be a huge addition the Fields' offense. The Jets only have one established pass catcher at this point in time, Garrett Wilson, and Pitts would provide a dynamic second option.
