Jets 'Final' NFL Draft Prediction Lands 23-Year-Old Who Led Big 12 In Interceptions
It's almost decision time for the New York Jets.
We've waited for weeks to learn what the Jets will do with the seventh overall pick in the NFL Draft, and that time has nearly arrived. It won't be a quarterback, that much we can say with some certainty, but otherwise, most scenarios are on the table.
Many projections these days are tying the Jets to one of two prospects: Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou and Penn State tight end Tyler Warren. However, one Bleacher Report writer believes the Jets will go with a wild card.
On Thursday, BR's Matt Holder predicted that the Jets would select Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron in the outlet's "final" mock draft of the 2025 season.
"Barron is undersized, "but the 5'9" and former three-time Pro Bowl cornerback in Glenn shouldn't care too much about measurables," Holder wrote.
"Plus, New York needs someone to replace DJ Reed and play on the other side of Sauce Gardner, preferably someone cheap on a cost-controlled contract since Gardner will likely land a massive contract extension in the near future."
Barron, 23, has all the tools at his disposal to become a star. He ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash and recorded a 35-inch vertical jump at the NFL Combine. And he has the production on the field to match his impressive physicality.
The Longhorns' star led the Big 12 this past season with five interceptions, while recording 67 total tackles, including a career-best 46 solo tackles.
Going with a cornerback in the top 10 picks can be seen as risky, but the Jets did it to great success with Gardner a few years ago. Will they go back to the well on Thursday night? The answer will unfold sometime after 8 p.m. EST.
