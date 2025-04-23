Jets-Jaguars 'Bold' Trade Idea Would Bring Ashton Jeanty To New York
The 2025 NFL Draft is a mere 24 hours away (give or take, depending on when you're reading this), and the New York Jets aren't dominating most of the headlines.
While everyone frets over where quarterbacks will be drafted and which star players will go where, the Jets are quietly waiting with the seventh overall pick. They'd be guaranteed to get a good player if they stayed there; many believe Penn State tight end Tyler Warren is in their sights.
If the Jets want to shake things up, though, there's a player fans would rush to stores to buy green and white jerseys for. And landing him would likely require a blockbuster trade.
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty had 2,601 rushing yards this past season, and will be a fan favorite wherever he goes. But the Jets already have a starting-quality running back in Breece Hall, so would it really make sense for New York to push the chips in for Jeanty?
On Tuesday, Pro Football Network's Kyle Soppe proposed a hypothetical trade in which the Jets would send Hall, the seventh, and 72nd picks to the Jacksonville Jaguars for the fifth pick and the rights to claim Jeanty in the first round.
The Las Vegas Raiders have widely been linked to generational RB prospect Ashton Jeanty, so if the Jets really want to reset the clock and improve at running back, they have to get ahead of them and call the Jags," Soppe wrote.
"The Jets make the move to reset the clock at RB and get a workhorse back under a new administration looking to mix things up... It’s a big need for a team that finished 31st in the NFL in rush yards per game (91.8) last year."
While Hall, a former second-round pick, has shown promise (1,359 total yards last season), he certainly doesn't match Jeanty's explosive capabilities.
But that also doesn't mean every Jets fan would be in love with the idea of using such a high draft pick on a running back when the team has other clear needs.
