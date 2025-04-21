Jets Country

Jets' First Round Draft Selection Likely Down To 3 Prospects

Who will the Jets select in the NFL Draft?

Zach Pressnell

Jan 3, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; The New York Jets logo is seen on a helmet during the first half of their game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images
Jan 3, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; The New York Jets logo is seen on a helmet during the first half of their game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images / Winslow Townson-Imagn Images
In this story:

Most NFL Draft experts expect the New York Jets to select either Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou or Penn State tight end Tyler Warren in the first round of the draft.

Membou is largely seen as the top offensive lineman prospect in the draft. He would replace Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses who left in free agency this offseason.

Warren would be the more exciting pick. He would replace veteran tight end Tyler Conklin on the Jets' offense that desperately needs help. Warren would be a huge addition for newly signed quarterback Justin Fields.

To add some drama to the mix, Adam Schefter recently linked Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron to the Jets at pick No. 7.

"A pair of Texas players -- offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. and cornerback Jahdae Barron, have generated less talk than some of the other prospects at their positions," Schefter wrote. "But both are in position to go higher than some people realize, with Banks being in play for Miami at No. 13 and Barron being linked to the Jets at No. 7."

The addition to Barron in the mix certainly throws a wrench in things.

Barron is certainly very talented, and he would fill a huge hole on the Jets' defense, but it seems like a reach to take him at No. 7. Michigan cornerback Will Johnson is arguably a better prospect than Barron and he's not expected to go until later in the first round.

Either way, it seems like the Jets are down to Membou, Barron, and Warren at pick No. 7.

More NFL: Jets Could Add Star Wide Receiver In Draft Day Trade With Steelers

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News