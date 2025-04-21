Jets' First Round Draft Selection Likely Down To 3 Prospects
Most NFL Draft experts expect the New York Jets to select either Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou or Penn State tight end Tyler Warren in the first round of the draft.
Membou is largely seen as the top offensive lineman prospect in the draft. He would replace Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses who left in free agency this offseason.
Warren would be the more exciting pick. He would replace veteran tight end Tyler Conklin on the Jets' offense that desperately needs help. Warren would be a huge addition for newly signed quarterback Justin Fields.
To add some drama to the mix, Adam Schefter recently linked Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron to the Jets at pick No. 7.
"A pair of Texas players -- offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. and cornerback Jahdae Barron, have generated less talk than some of the other prospects at their positions," Schefter wrote. "But both are in position to go higher than some people realize, with Banks being in play for Miami at No. 13 and Barron being linked to the Jets at No. 7."
The addition to Barron in the mix certainly throws a wrench in things.
Barron is certainly very talented, and he would fill a huge hole on the Jets' defense, but it seems like a reach to take him at No. 7. Michigan cornerback Will Johnson is arguably a better prospect than Barron and he's not expected to go until later in the first round.
Either way, it seems like the Jets are down to Membou, Barron, and Warren at pick No. 7.
