Jets First-Round Pick Accused Of 'Inconsistent' Technique: 'No Grace Period'
The New York Jets have a brand new starting right tackle, but is he ready for the responsibility?
New York’s selection of tackle Armand Membou at No. 7 overall in the recent 2025 NFL draft was applauded by virtually everyone.
Membou has a world of talent and fills a positional need for the Jets following the departure of right tackle Mark Moses to the New England Patriots.
New York is banking on Membou to be its starting tackle for the next decade, but according to Locked On Jets podcast host John Butchko, Membou might not be amazing right away.
During a new episode of Locked On Jets that aired Tuesday, Butchko argued that Membou’s technique isn’t currently consistent, which might pose a challenge given that New York needs Membou to be an effective starter immediately.
“The odds are very good of Armand Membou … eventually being a good player,” Butchko said.
“The question is … how quickly can you learn?”
“Membou’s technique can be a little inconsistent at times … this is going to be … (the responsibility) of the offensive line coach to really get him up to speed quickly because … there is no grace period.”
“Olu Fashanu entered a team (in 2024) that had Tyron Smith at left tackle and Mark Moses at right tackle … (Fashanu) did have about halfway through the season until he had to take over the left tackle spot.”
“Membou does not have that luxury.”
With the NFL season still months away, Membou has a lot of time to work with Jets coaches and improve his mechanics. Membou has elite physical gifts that should help him rapidly improve upon any holes in his game that prevent him from being an elite tackle.
