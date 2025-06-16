Jets Free Agency: Could Ex-Patriots Star Be Solution?
The New York Jets have plenty of cap space at their disposal right now.
Over The Cap currently has the Jets listed with the fourth-highest cap space in the league at just over $36 million. ESPN's Rich Cimini shared that the Jets have around $38 million in cap space, per the Roster Management System.
"No. 6. Saving up for a splurge (or two): The Jets are in prime position for big-money contract extensions -- i.e. Sauce Gardner and wide receiver Garrett Wilson," Cimini said. "They have the lowest cash payroll in league ($228 million) and fourth-largest amount of cap space ($38 million), per Roster Management System. It would be a surprise if they don't get at least one deal done by the start of the season."
The most obvious usage for this space surely would be signing Wilson and Gardner to long-term contract extensions.
Hopefully, that becomes a reality. But, it would also make sense to add another piece to the edge. Cimini noted that edge rusher is a thin spot for New York.
"Depth should be a concern on all three levels of the defense, especially at edge rusher," Cimini said. "There's a big drop off after Will McDonald IV, Jermaine Johnson and Micheal Clemons. Get ready to see a lot of blitzing."
If the Jets want to make a move, one guy who is still out there and available in free agency is four-time Pro Bowler Matthew Judon.
This is a guy who is just 32 years old, has been known as a great locker room guy, and has three years of experience in the AFC East as a member of the New England Patriots from 2021 through 2023. Over that stretch, he had 32 sacks in 33 games.
In 2024, he had 5 1/2 sacks in 17 games with the Atlanta Falcons. Should the Jets give him a call in free agency?
