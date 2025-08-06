Jets Country

Jets Free Agent Signing Turning Heads With Breakout Training Camp

Brandon Stephens has looked like a huge signing for the Jets...

Jun 11, 2025; Florham Park, NY, USA; New York Jets cornerback Brandon Stephens (21) warms up during minicamp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
The New York Jets had a lot of holes to fill in the offseason, and, for the most part, they did a good job of patching these holes on the roster. With players like Davante Adams, Aaron Rodgers, D.J. Reed, and Haason Reddick all departing from the team, the Jets have done a nice job filling out their roster over the last few months.

Justin Fried of The Jet Press recently shared some high praise for free agent cornerback addition Brandon Stephens because of his continued breakout performances in training camp.

"But the Jets weren’t deterred. They believed Stephens could thrive in their defensive system, with a coaching staff loaded with former NFL defensive backs and a clear vision for how to improve his game," Fried wrote. "The expectation was for Stephens to replace the departed D.J. Reed, who left to sign with the Detroit Lions in free agency.

"So far, Stephens has quickly worked to prove his doubters wrong and has been one of the team’s most consistent standouts this summer. If training camp is any indication, the Jets’ first big gamble under Aaron Glenn might be paying off."

Stephens likely won't be as good as Reed, which is one of the reasons the Jets had to settle for him in free agency rather than reuniting with their former cornerback.

But the 27-year-old defensive back is no slouch. He's been solid for the Baltimore Ravens during his four-year NFL career and looks to be getting even better with the Jets in camp.

Stephens has a good spot on the roster across from superstar Sauce Gardner. This should allow him to play freely and confidently throughout the season. As the season inches closer, keep an eye on the fifth year cornerback out of UCLA.

Zach Pressnell
