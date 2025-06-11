Jets’ Garrett Wilson Early Reviews Overwhelmingly One-Sided
The New York Jets are in the middle of mandatory minicamp and one guy has clearly stood out.
New York has one of the most dynamic receivers in the league in Garrett Wilson and it sounds like he's fitting in just fine in the new offense led by offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand. The Jets hit the practice field on Wednesday and team insiders raved about him left and right.
Connor Hughes of SNY said he "looks as good" as he's ever seen the young playmaker.
"Garrett Wilson looks as good as I can remember him looking," Hughes said. "Has had a great summer. Used in much more creative ways with Tanner Engstrand — similar to Mike LaFleur. Not boxed into one position. Clearly a guy they want to get the ball and will find ways to do. Smart."
Zack Rosenblatt on The Athletic said that he looks "unstoppable" so far this offseason.
"Garrett Wilson had a sick juke move after a catch," Rosenblatt said. "He’s unstoppable in these practices."
Brian Costello of the New York Post said he has "looked terrific" so far this offseason.
"Garrett Wilson has looked terrific all spring. He is killing the (defense) today," Costello said.
Wilson is just 24 years old and has had a historic start to his NFL career. He hasn't had less than 1,042 receiving yards in a season yet in his career. Is he just scratching the surface? It sounds this may be the start of another leap for him.
