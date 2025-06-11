Jets Polarizing Star Retiring Despite Eyeing Return To NY
A former New York Jets star is calling it a career.
Former Jets safety Jamal Adams played parts of eight seasons in the National Football League with New York, the Seattle Seahawks, the Tennessee Titans, and the Detroit Lions. He showed interest in a potential return to the Jets earlier in the offseason, but ESPN's Adam Schefter shared on Wednesday that he is retiring from the National Football Leauge.
"Former Pro-Bowl safety Jamal Adams is retiring from the NFL, per source," Schefter said. "Adams calls it a career after 7 years in the league. Adams’ agent, Kevin Conner of Universal Sports & Entertainment Mgmt., confirmed the retirement."
Adams was selected with the No. 6 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft and spent the first three seasons of his career in New York. He earned two Pro Bowl nods with the Jets and was named to the First-Team All-Pro once and Second-Team All-Pro once as well. His relationship soured with the team, though, and he requested a trade out of New York which certainly complicated his relationship with the fanbase for years.
Adams joined "The Jets Lounge" earlier in the offseason and made it clear that he's healthy and apologized for how he handled things in New York and actually said he wanted to return.
"I would be lying to you if I sat here and told you I didn't want to return home (to the Jets)," Adams said. "I'm not talking about Dallas. I'm talking about New York. I would love to be back with the Jets and obviously finish it the right way. That would be a dream come true."
Instead, he will be hanging up his cleats and calling it a career, it seems.
