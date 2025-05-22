Jets' Garrett Wilson Has Shot At Career Year In 2025
The New York Jets' new regime hasn't been shy about their love for wide receiver Garrett Wilson.
It's not too shocking. Wilson is on a historic pace so far in his young career in New York. The 24-year-old hasn't had less than 1,000 yards in a season yet in his career and is coming off a campaign in which he had 1,104 yards, 101 catches, and seven touchdowns.
It was a great season numbers-wise, but there was a lot of drama behind the scenes with Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams in town. Neither are with the organization any longer and Wilson is the clear-cut No. 1 option for his college teammate and new Jets quarterback Justin Fields.
Wilson should be in line for a big year and head coach Aaron Glenn talked about how the team's goal is to get him the ball "as much as possible," as transcribed by team reporter Randy Lange.
"The marching band has yet to assemble for 2025, but three days into Phase 3 of the Jets' offseason program, head coach Aaron Glenn was humming a tune that caught Garrett Wilson's attention," Lange said. "Something in the key of G. 'We're going to give him the ball as much as possible,' Glenn said after Wednesday's practice at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. 'That's it.'
"It makes me feel great," Garrett Wilson, the Jets' fourth-year WR1, said about the coach's short-form long-range plan for No. 5. "That's my mindset — whatever I'm going to be a part of as far as the philosophy, I'll be prepped for that. So to hear that, I've got to get my body ready, get on the same page with Justin (Fields), clean up my details."
If Wilson could have over 100 catches and 1,100 yards in an offense with Adams clearly as Rodgers' favorite target, imagine what he will do in 2025?
