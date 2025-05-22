Justin Fields Already Has Turned Heads In Jets Camp
The New York Jets are going to look a whole lot different at quarterback in 2025.
Aaron Rodgers was a member of the franchise for the last two years, although he missed pretty much the entire 2023 season. With Rodgers returning in 2024, there was some rust there early on and he wasn't as mobile as he once was. The Jets' offense featured a lot of Rodgers from the pocket. The running game took a hit overall and New York actually had the fewest rushing attempts in the league at 363.
Things are going to be different with Justin Fields under center. He's known as one of the best rushing quarterbacks in the league. This is a guy who had over 1,100 yards rushing himself back in 2022.
New York certainly will utilize his rushing talents to go along with a strong running back room led by Breece Hall. The Jets' organized team activities are in full swing right now and Fields already has turned heads. Three-time Pro Bowler Quinnen Williams shared what has impressed him so far about Fields.
"He's a guy who can run extremely fast and make bombs down the field," Williams said. "The different great things that he brings to the aspect of the game will come down to dual-threat quarterback. I feel like he's one of the top five dual-threat quarterbacks or one of the top 10 dual-threat quarterbacks in the league right now.
"He's probably one of the fastest people. I chased him a few times today and I was like, 'yeah he's fast.' So, I think that definitely brings an excitement and just his attitude about wanting to win and wanting to show the world the things he can do and we all know he can do."