Jets Linked To Projected $12 Million Quarterback To Replace Aaron Rodgers
The New York Jets have finally landed a new head coach and general manager which should allow them to begin building their roster of the future this offseason. This could put an end to the Aaron Rodgers-era in New York.
Justin Melo of The Draft Network recently listed the Jets as one of the best landing spots for Cleveland Browns free-agent quarterback Jameis Winston. Winston is projected to sign a two-year, $12 million deal in free agency, per Spotrac.
"Aaron Glenn is the new head coach of the New York Jets. Glenn's highest priority will be to improve what was a toxic culture this season," Melo wrote. "That probably begins with moving on from controversial quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Rodgers gamble failed miserably on East Rutherford and it's now time for a reset.
"The Jets must focus on rebuilding from within throughout Glenn's first campaign. New general manager Darren Mougey is aligned with Glenn, who spent a season with Winston in New Orleans (2020). Together, they probably won't want to make any rash decisions at quarterback this offseason that carry a multi-year impact. The Jets need to do some soul-searching, and Winston would be an ideal candidate to simply get them through a recharging 2025 season."
The Jets could look to add Winston alongside Rodgers or they could cut Rodgers and sign Winston as his replacement.
Either way, the former Browns quarterback would make quite a bit of sense for the Jets. He is seemingly very loved in the locker room and comes with quite a bit less baggage than Rodgers.
