Jets’ Garrett Wilson Surprisingly Called Blockbuster Fit For Rival
The New York Jets shouldn’t consider a trade involving Garrett Wilson unless they absolutely have to.
Wilson is just 24 years old and is under team control for the next two seasons. He’s due to make over $6 million in 2025 and then has a club option for 2026. Wilson is eligible to sign a contract extension this offseason and the Jets should consider that much more than a trade.
He’s one of the best young receivers in football, although there has been trade chatter. There have been rumors that he could request a trade if the team decides to bring Aaron Rodgers back in 2024. It’s unknown if he actually would, but that is something that has been reported.
Even if he were to request a trade, though, he’s under team control for two seasons so realistically they don’t need to oblige.
If they did decide to trade him, though, there surely would be plenty of suitors for him. FanSided’s Zachary Rotman made a list of four hypothetical landing spots and surprisingly mentioned the New England Patriots.
“Let me start off by saying it's incredibly unlikely that the Jets would ever consider trading Wilson to a division rival, which the New England Patriots certainly are,” Rotman said. “With that being said, though, it isn't impossible for a deal to happen if the Patriots give them an offer they can't refuse.
“If said offer is made, the Patriots would become immediately intriguing. Wilson alone won't catapult them into Super Bowl contention, but he'd help add to the team's biggest weakness. The Patriots are in dire need of any skill position talent they can acquire to play with Drake Maye, and Wilson is as good of a player as they can realistically acquire.”
The Patriots clearly need to add receiving help, but it would be an absolute shock if a deal like this were to happen. New England probably would be hopeful, but it just doesn’t seem like there is any chance the Jets not only would trade him but do so to arguably the team’s biggest rival. Frankly, they shouldn’t trade him to anyone this offseason.
