Jets Tied To Steelers 25-Year-Old As Possible Aaron Rodgers Successor
The New York Jets’ starting quarterback job is one of the most interesting to watch out for this offseason.
The most likely option still seems to be Aaron Rodgers. This isn’t too shocking. We are just a few days removed from the Jets’ season finale and nothing really has happened since personnel-wise.
New York has been linked to plenty of head coach and general manager options, but there haven’t been able changes to the roster yet as it still is far too early in the offseason.
Rodgers’ future remains up in the air and likely will for a little bit as he decides whether or not he wants to continue his playing career. If he decides to retire or the Jets go in a different direction, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox floated Pittsburgh Steelers 25-year-old Just Fields as an option to replace him.
“Quarterbacks are valuable,” Knox said. “Just ask the teams that didn't have a reliable one in 2024 and enter the offseason looking for an answer. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields was replaced by Russell Wilson after six starts, but he showed a ton of growth on the field this season. The 25-year-old has always possessed elite scrambling ability, but he often struggled to recognize coverages, make snap decisions, throw with accuracy and get the ball out quickly during his time in Chicago. Fields was markedly better in those areas in Pittsburgh this season.
“Fields would be a logical target for teams who can't (or won't) spend big on a free-agent quarterback and/or those who aren't in position to draft one early. The Browns hold the No. 2 pick in the draft, but they could consider adding Fields as competition for Deshaun Watson, who recently suffered a setback with his torn Achilles. The Jets could also be a sensible landing spot if they move on from Aaron Rodgers this offseason. Potential Suitors: Cleveland Browns, New York Jets.”
Fields is just 25 years old and could be the quarterback of the future if the Jets wanted to pursue him. It would be great to have Rodgers back for another year, but he is nearing the end of his career. Bringing someone like Fields into town could make sense no matter what to help take care of the team in the long term.
