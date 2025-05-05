Jets Get 'Skeptical' Update About Blockbuster Rumors
The New York Jets have been talked about a lot this offseason and a good amount of this speculation has been ridiculous.
One person who has felt the brunt of this is running back Breece Hall. He’s been the center of plenty of trade chatter but the team hasn’t made any moves and general manager Darren Mougey made it clear during the NFL Draft that he hadn’t spoken to any teams about a deal.
This hasn’t stopped people online from proposing various deals. One team that has been mentioned is the Chicago Bears. This doesn’t make any sense. The Bears have a running back already in D’Andre Swift. The Jets have some talent behind Hall, but why move on from a 23-year-old back with star potential?
The speculation hasn’t made any sense and Brad Biggs of The Chicago Tribune agrees and said he would be “skeptical” about any possibility.
"I don’t see how moving Hall after the draft makes sense for the New York Jets or makes them better," Biggs wrote. "Had they chosen a running back high in the draft, maybe something could have materialized, but they didn’t. They chose right tackle Armand Membou at No. 7 and are looking to have a sturdy running game featuring Hall and quarterback Justin Fields.
"Hall has been good for the Jets but has yet to have a 1,000-yard season in three years. I’m skeptical they would make him available at this point, and with Hall entering the final year of his contract, the Jets would be selling him for pennies on the dollar if they did."
The most likely option surely is Hall playing for the Jets in 2025.
