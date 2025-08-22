Jets-Giants QB Trade? Not-So-Crazy Idea, Per NFL Analyst
The New York Jets seem to be set at quarterback right now.
Justin Fields is entrenched as the team's starting quarterback and Tyrod Taylor is expected to be the team's top backup. Beyond these two, Brady Cook and Adrian Martinez seemingly are duking it out for the No. 3 spot on the roster.
This was all expected heading into camp. But, the one variable that has stood out is the fact that Taylor got hurt and had to undergo knee surgery. He underwent arthroscopic knee surgery and currently is expected back for Week 1, but if the team doesn't feel confident in that, USA Today's Jacob Camenker suggested another idea.
Camenker wrote up a column highlighting the top landing spots for New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston if he were to be traded before the 2025 season. The Jets cracked Camenker's list.
Could the Jets actually add another QB?
"New York Jets," Camenker said. "The Jets have Justin Fields and Tyrod Taylor entrenched as their top quarterbacks, but the latter underwent arthroscopic knee surgery during the preseason. He may be ready for Week 1, but the Jets could still consider a trade with their cross-town counterparts if they're worried about the 36-year-old Taylor's status.
"It's worth noting that, like (Dan Campbell), Jets coach Aaron Glenn overlapped with Winston in New Orleans during the 2020 NFL season."
Winston is one of the most fun quarterbacks in the NFL and has a reputation as a fantastic teammate. Right now, Taylor is a great backup option himself. There's no reason to make a move unless the Jets are concerned about Taylor's knee. If that is the case, it would never hurt to give the Giants a call.
There isn't an indication that the Giants are shopping Winston. It would make sense because they have four quarterbacks: Russell Wilson, Winston, Jaxson Dart, and Tommy DeVito. The Giants surely could get something in return for Winston. Right now, the Jets don't actually look like likely trade partners for Winston. But, anything could happen with trades popping up across the league.
