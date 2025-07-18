Jets Give Juicy Contract To Key Rookie: 'Just In Time'
Just hours before rookies were due at training camp on Friday, the New York Jets finalized a contract with their second-round draft pick.
According to NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe, the Jets signed Mason Taylor to a four-year, $10.46 million deal, with $9.56 million guaranteed, including 60 percent of Taylor’s fourth-year salary.
“Jets and 2nd round rookie TE Mason Taylor have agreed terms on 4-year, $10.46 million deal with 91.3% of deal guaranteed ($9.56 million), per his agent Sammy Spina,” Wolfe wrote. “Taylor gets 60% of year 4 salary guaranteed, 55% increase from slot No.42 last year. Fully camp ready.”
Taylor’s deal represents a 55% increase over the guaranteed money for last year’s No. 42 overall pick, reflecting a league-wide trend toward richer second-round contracts. Taylor was among several second-round picks who remained unsigned due to negotiations for higher guarantees. This year, 30 of the 32 second-rounders were initially unsigned, with many waiting on a precedent set by the San Francisco 49ers’ Alfred Collins, who signed a similar deal earlier this week. Collins’ agreement sparked a flurry of signings, including Taylor’s, just before camp.
With the contract settled, Taylor, a former LSU star, is set to take the field as the Jets’ likely starting tight end from Day 1. Neither Jeremy Ruckert nor Stone Smartt is seen as a strong starter, giving Taylor a prime opportunity to shine in New York’s revamped 2025 offense. General manager Darren Mougey’s timely resolution ensures no distractions as camp begins.
As the Jet Press’ Justin Fried put it, Mougey signed Taylor “just in time.”
Taylor, 21, is the son of former NFL Defensive Player of the Year Jason Taylor, who played with the Jets in 2010.
