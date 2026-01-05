Jets Historically Bad Season Includes Passing Numbers Not Seen Since Tim Tebow

It's going to be a while before we see the New York Jets take the field again and there will certainly be changes made before then.

The Jets have to.

Down the stretch, some questioned whether the Jets intentionally were putting themselves in a position to land a high draft pick in the 2026 National Football League Draft. The Jets finished the season with a 3-14 record and have the No. 2 pick at their disposal. The idea of tanking or other things of that nature aren't uncommon, but the Jets' play, particularly down the stretch, was tough. For example, ESPN's Rich Cimini shared on X that the Jets became the first team in NFL history to lose five straight games by 23 or more points in a season.

"History makers: The Jets ... Become the first team in NFL history to lose 5 straight games by 23+ points within a single season," Cimini wrote.

Cimini also pointed out that the Jets finished the season with the fewest passing yards in the first half of games over the last 20 years.

"The Jets finished with a league-low 759 passing yards in the first half of games. Next closest: Raiders (1,230 yards)," Cimini wrote. "In fact, the Jets' total is the lowest in the league over the last 20 years. Next closest: The Tebow-led Broncos in 2011 (820 yards)."

Also, the Jets became the first team since interceptions became a recorded stat in 1933 to go an entire season without hauling one in. Passing offenses may be down around the league, but still, no team has gone an entire season without an interception since the stat was measured. That's not a typo.

The Jets showed some fight at points this season, including their wins over the Cincinnati Bengals and Atlanta Falcons, but there was more bad than good. Fortunately, the Jets have a long offseason to try to get things right.

