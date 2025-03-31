Jets GM Makes Clear Statement Involving Justin Fields
It certainly doesn’t sound like the New York Jets brought Justin Fields to town to come in and sit on the bench.
With Aaron Rodgers gone, the Jets obviously had a big hole at quarterback. Rodgers didn’t have the year he wanted to have in 2024, he still is a future Hall of Famer and is tough to replace.
New York fortunately struck gold quickly in free agency. The Jets were tied to Justin Fields for weeks ahead of the NFL’s legal tampering period and went out and signed him. The Jets beat the Steelers in the sweepstakes for Fields and New York general manager Darren Mougey made it clear that he is gearing up to be the team’s starter in 2025.
"We believe Justin is the starter,” Mougey said. “We believe in Justin. We believe we can win with Justin. We’re excited about Justin’s potential."
This doesn’t come as a surprise by any means. He’s just 26 years old and looked good when he was given a chance by Pittsburgh last year.
Fields had 10 total touchdowns and just one interception in six starts before the Steelers turned to Russell Wilson. There’s a real argument that the Steelers were a better team with Fields under center. Now, the Jets will get a shot with him.
The Jets clearly wanted to go younger and did so with arguably the most intriguing free agent quarterback. The next big question will be how he can respond to a year of starting in New York.
