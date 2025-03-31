Jets Country

Jets GM Makes Clear Statement Involving Justin Fields

The Jets certainly haven't been shy...

Patrick McAvoy

Nov 21, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields (2) throws the ball during warm ups before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images
Nov 21, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields (2) throws the ball during warm ups before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images / Scott Galvin-Imagn Images
In this story:

It certainly doesn’t sound like the New York Jets brought Justin Fields to town to come in and sit on the bench.

With Aaron Rodgers gone, the Jets obviously had a big hole at quarterback. Rodgers didn’t have the year he wanted to have in 2024, he still is a future Hall of Famer and is tough to replace.

New York fortunately struck gold quickly in free agency. The Jets were tied to Justin Fields for weeks ahead of the NFL’s legal tampering period and went out and signed him. The Jets beat the Steelers in the sweepstakes for Fields and New York general manager Darren Mougey made it clear that he is gearing up to be the team’s starter in 2025.

"We believe Justin is the starter,” Mougey said. “We believe in Justin. We believe we can win with Justin. We’re excited about Justin’s potential."

This doesn’t come as a surprise by any means. He’s just 26 years old and looked good when he was given a chance by Pittsburgh last year. 

Fields had 10 total touchdowns and just one interception in six starts before the Steelers turned to Russell Wilson. There’s a real argument that the Steelers were a better team with Fields under center. Now, the Jets will get a shot with him.

The Jets clearly wanted to go younger and did so with arguably the most intriguing free agent quarterback. The next big question will be how he can respond to a year of starting in New York.

More NFL: Steelers' Mike Tomlin Breaks Silence On Aaron Rodgers

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also recieved an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News