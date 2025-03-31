Steelers' Mike Tomlin Breaks Silence On Aaron Rodgers
Will former New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers end up joining the Pittsburgh Steelers?
Maybe. But also, maybe not.
That's the thing with Rodgers. He is a complicated guy and it's hard to predict his next move. He spent the last two years with the Jets but now is a free agent and has done just one visit and it was to Pittsburgh. While this is the case, he's still not on a team.
Maybe he ends up in Pittsburgh or maybe he makes the decision to hang up his cleats. It doesn't seem like there's mich of a chance of him landing with another team at the moment. It seems like Pittsburgh or retirement. We will see, though.
On Sunday, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was asked about Rodgers and answered in brief terms, as shared by Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
"The Steelers typically don't discuss potential free agents, so all Tomlin would say about Rodgers and their meeting is 'he and I obviously have known each other for some time so it was really good to spend some time together and get to know each other more intimately,'" Dulac shared.
That's not too much to go off of, but it's something. Rodgers obviously is the most interesting free agent still available on the open market but there's no end in sight in his sweepstakes. It does seem like the sweepstakes is either Pittsburgh or retirement, but when will the decision actually come?