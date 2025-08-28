Jets Country

Jets GM Makes Strong Justin Fields Statement Ahead Of Week 1

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New York Jets general manager Darren Mougey speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The New York Jets had a disastrous season last year and came into the offseason looking to fix the biggest problems on the roster before suiting up in 2025.

This began with the top of the organization, as the Jets opted to hire Darren Mougey as the team's new general manager. Mougey looks to fit the team perfectly. The Jets also hired Aaron Glenn to be the new head coach in New York, bringing his strong, defensive mindset to the team.

In terms of the roster, the biggest change the Jets made was at quarterback. They opted to cut ties with veteran signal caller Aaron Rodgers, signing youngster Justin Fields in free agency instead.

While Fields hasn't had the best NFL career to this point, Mougey and the coaching staff remain confident that he can be their guy.

Darren Mougey delivers confident message on QB Justin Fields

New York Jets quarterback Justin Field
Aug 16, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) jogs off the field following a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

When asked about where Fields has improved the most since becoming a Jet, Mougey had a solid answer.

"I would say the operation," Mougey recently said. "I've seen him improve every day, and specifically this past week, I think we've really seen good rhythm out at practice with the offense, balanced attacks, some runs, some pass, but just the overall operation, the command, his leadership, obviously named a captain, as many of you found out this morning. So seeing that growth has been really good."

The Jets are going to need Fields to turn his play up a few notches to keep this team competitive.

In training camp and the preseason, there were times that Fields looked bad. Some of his throws were way off the mark and he was struggling with his timing. But there were also times that Fields looked like a Pro Bowler.

At the end of the day, the Jets will likely be a run-heavy offense, which fits Fields perfectly. With the team's running back room and improving offensive line, Fields should work well in the system. But it's going to be interesting to see him develop as a passer and player with the Jets.

Zach Pressnell
