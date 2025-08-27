Jets Insider Makes Concerning Justin Fields Statement Before Week 1
The New York Jets seemingly went all in with Justin Fields this offseason.
They signed Fields in free agency after cutting veteran Aaron Rodgers. While they could have added another quarterback in free agency, the trade block, or the NFL Draft, they opted against it.
Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic recently revealed that he doesn't have very much confidence in Fields going into the season. Statements like this from the biggest Jets insiders should raise some alarms among the New York faithful.
Zack Rosenblatt issues concerning Justin Fields statement
"The New York Jets cut their roster down to 53 players on Tuesday, and there weren’t a whole lot of surprises — not really, at least," Rosenblatt wrote. "Most of head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey’s decisions made logical sense, even if fans don’t agree with all of them (particularly the winner of the punt return competition this summer).
"This initial 53 will not be the final one — expect Mougey to be active on the waiver wire, where the Jets fall seventh in the pecking order for claims. But for now, this is the first 53-man roster of the Glenn/Mougey era. The hay is in the barn. There’s not much more to say about Fields that hasn’t already been said. I’m not sure he showed enough as a passer during the preseason to have a whole lot of confidence that he’s ready to make a Sam Darnold-esque leap, but he showed enough to think that the Jets can win some games on the strength of his legs in a run-heavy offense."
Fields has struggled in the preseason, and it's quite concerning for Jets fans. The scouting report on Fields suggests he's talented, but struggles for the most part. Since joining the Jets, it's been more of the same.
The Jets have placed all their eggs in one basket this season, and it's far too late to turn back. It's going to be Fields or bust for Aaron Glenn's team this season. Considering that multiple insiders remain skeptical of Fields, it could be a long season for the Jets.
