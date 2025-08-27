Jets Country

Jets Insider Makes Concerning Justin Fields Statement Before Week 1

The Jets might be in trouble...

Zach Pressnell

East Rutherford, NJ -- August 22, 2025 -- Coach Aaron Glenn and quarterback Justin Fields of the Jets before the game. The Philadelphia Eagles came to MetLife Stadium to play the NY Jets in the final preseason season game.
East Rutherford, NJ -- August 22, 2025 -- Coach Aaron Glenn and quarterback Justin Fields of the Jets before the game. The Philadelphia Eagles came to MetLife Stadium to play the NY Jets in the final preseason season game. / Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Jets seemingly went all in with Justin Fields this offseason.

They signed Fields in free agency after cutting veteran Aaron Rodgers. While they could have added another quarterback in free agency, the trade block, or the NFL Draft, they opted against it.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic recently revealed that he doesn't have very much confidence in Fields going into the season. Statements like this from the biggest Jets insiders should raise some alarms among the New York faithful.

Zack Rosenblatt issues concerning Justin Fields statement

New York Jets quarterback Justin Field
Aug 16, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) throws the ball during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"The New York Jets cut their roster down to 53 players on Tuesday, and there weren’t a whole lot of surprises — not really, at least," Rosenblatt wrote. "Most of head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey’s decisions made logical sense, even if fans don’t agree with all of them (particularly the winner of the punt return competition this summer).

"This initial 53 will not be the final one — expect Mougey to be active on the waiver wire, where the Jets fall seventh in the pecking order for claims. But for now, this is the first 53-man roster of the Glenn/Mougey era. The hay is in the barn. There’s not much more to say about Fields that hasn’t already been said. I’m not sure he showed enough as a passer during the preseason to have a whole lot of confidence that he’s ready to make a Sam Darnold-esque leap, but he showed enough to think that the Jets can win some games on the strength of his legs in a run-heavy offense."

Fields has struggled in the preseason, and it's quite concerning for Jets fans. The scouting report on Fields suggests he's talented, but struggles for the most part. Since joining the Jets, it's been more of the same.

The Jets have placed all their eggs in one basket this season, and it's far too late to turn back. It's going to be Fields or bust for Aaron Glenn's team this season. Considering that multiple insiders remain skeptical of Fields, it could be a long season for the Jets.

More NFL: Jets' Controversial WR Decision Called 'Most Shocking' Roster Cut

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News