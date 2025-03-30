Jets GM Reveals When Next Blockbuster Deals Could Come
The New York Jets have some of very intriguing players to build around right now.
New York may have won just five games last year, but it has young guys like Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Braelon Allen, and Justin Fields to name a few. This is a team that can end up turning things around quickly if they can keep this core together.
One question of the offseason so far specifically has been if the Jets will lock up Gardner and Wilson to contract extensions. They are one of the best overall receivers and cornerbacks in football right now and they likely aren't anywhere near their peak yet.
But, will deals get done?
That's unclear right now, but ESPN's Rich Cimini shared on Sunday that the team will wait until after the upcoming NFL Draft to make those types of decisions.
"Re: contract extensions for Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson, and AVT: (Darren Mougey) will wait until after the draft before jumping into those situations," Cimini said.
Gardner is just 24 years old and is already a two-time All-Pro. The cornerback market has heated up this offseason and it could take near $30 million per year in an extension. Wilson also is 24 years old and has three straight seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards under his belt, including a career-high 1,104 yards in 2024.
The Jets didn't have a good 2024 season, but these are two guys to build around and we should find out more after the NFL Draft.