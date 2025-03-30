Jets New Playmaker Called 'Quietly Intriguing'
The New York Jets needed to add a piece to the tight end room and did so by signing former Los Angeles Chargers tight end Stone Smartt.
He landed a one-year deal with the Jets worth just over $1 million. He had 16 catches in 2024 with the Chargers to go along with 208 receiving yards. He wasn't a No. 1 tight end option with the Chargers but he showed some upside. Now, he will be with the Jets and former New York tight end Tyler Conklin is now with the Chargers.
Smartt currently is in line to play a solid role in the Jets' offense unless they bring in another guy -- like maybe Tyler Warren in the NFL Draft. At the very least, the Jets' signing of Smartt has gotten some positive buzz. The 33rd Team's Tyler Brooke called the move "quietly intriguing."
"Stone Smartt signs with Jets," Brooke said. "Grade: C+. A quietly intriguing signing this free agent cycle, the New York Jets give tight end Stone Smartt a one-year deal.
"Smartt has a solid season with the Los Angeles Chargers despite limited action, earning a solid 1.65 yards per route run while showing some effectiveness as a blocker. He could serve as a nice depth piece with upside for the rebuilding franchise."
He's just 26 years old and could be a solid piece for the Justin Fields-led offense. He didn't get a big opportunity with the Chargers, but that seems like it could change with the Jets.
