Jets Had Last-Second Meeting With Potential Upgrade
The National Football League Draft is just a few days away and teams are wrapping up their visits with prospects ahead of it.
The last day for teams to visit with draft-eligible players is on April 16th. After Wednesday, teams will no longer be able to host draft-eligible players at club facilities ahead of the NFL Draft. The draft will be here in just eight days and begin on April 24th.
The New York Jets have been busy with meetings left and right and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday that the Jets got a last-second meeting in with Tennessee defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott on Tuesday.
"Visits on the final day teams are allowed: Georgia RB Trevor Etienne is visiting the (New England Patriots) today," Rapoport said. "Tennessee DT Omarr Norman-Lott, who visited the Jets yesterday, is visiting the (San Francisco 49ers) today."
Norman-Lott would an interesting pickup if the Jets could land him. He's projected as the No. 52 overall prospect in the draft class so the Jets would likely be able to land him in the second or maybe even the third round. ESPN currently has him ranked as the No. 7 defensive tackle in the draft class.
"Norman-Lott explodes off the ball, gets under offensive linemen and drives them into the backfield," ESPN's Steve Muench said. "He is long and strong enough to press blockers with his frame, and he rarely stays blocked. He gets into gaps to disrupt plays, and he tracks the ball well before chasing it down with good effort. Norman-Lott also gets off the ball well, and he always attacks the outside shoulder of the offensive guard as a pass rusher. Maintaining violent hands, he can squeeze the pocket and shed at the top of his rush as a bull rusher."
He racked up four sacks in 2024 and 5 1/2 sacks in 2023. Adding a guy like this in the third round could be huge for the Jets' defensive line.
