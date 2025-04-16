Ex-Jets Star Aaron Rodgers Predicted To Replace Future Hall Of Famer
The biggest non-National Football League Draft talking point right now clearly is the future of Aaron Rodgers.
What’s he going to do? Does he have another year in him? Is he going to hang up his cleats? If he plays, will it be for the Pittsburgh Steelers or will another team come out of nowhere and shock the league?
All of these questions and more will be answered soon (right?). ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared on Tuesday that he thinks we could see something from Rodgers this week and specifically mentioned that the Steelers will begin their off-season program on April 21st.
The Steelers have been the team most tied to him, but there hasn’t been a decision made yet. Pro Football Network’s Mark Stolte doesn’t think this matters, though, and predicted he will end up choosing the Steelers when it’s all said and done.
"There isn’t much to be said here," Stolte said. "This is a game of chicken, and I don’t know why. Maybe Aaron Rodgers actually doesn’t want to play football. If he does, it’s rather clear it will be for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
"I am workshopping a theory on quarterback play two years removed from an Achilles heel injury. Perhaps the reason Rodgers didn’t look like himself last season was that he wasn’t at full strength. With another year between him and the injury, I wouldn’t be surprised if the Steelers saw a resurgent Rodgers leading them to the playoffs."
This is pretty fair and seems to be the common message across the league. Justin Fields began the 2024 season as the Steelers' starter and the team notably moved on to Russell Wilson. He got a lot of flak last year, but he actually earned his 10th Pro Bowl nod. Now, he's a 10-time Pro Bowler with a Super Bowl ring and almost 400 touchdown passes. Like Rodgers, he's a future Hall of Famer.
It would be pretty interesting to see how the franchise would handle going from Wilson to Rodgers but there is no official word yet.