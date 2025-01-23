Jets Hall Of Fame Legend Endorses Aaron Glenn: 'I Wish The Season Would Start'
The New York Jets have hired their next head coach, and the franchise’s greatest icon is excited about it.
Jets Nation exploded into a flurry of good vibes on Wednesday afternoon when ESPN’s Adam Schefter announced news that many Gang Green fans had been waiting on the edge of their seats for in recent days.
“A new coach in New York: Jets are hiring former Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn as their new head coach, per sources,” Schefter said.
“The former Jets 1994 first-round pick, who became a personnel scout for the team, now is becoming their head coach.”
The hiring of the 52-year-old Glenn has Jets fans looking forward to the 2025 season, which could be the start of a new era for New York.
The Jets are certainly due for a change in fortune. They haven’t won 10 games in a season since 2015 and haven’t made the playoffs since 2010.
Can Glenn bring New York back to the playoffs and even turn them into a Super Bowl contender in the coming years? He’d become a certified legend in the Big Apple if so.
The Jets have only been to one Super Bowl in their history, a victory over the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III (1969).
New York’s hero for that epic win was Super Bowl MVP quarterback Joe Namath, who famously guaranteed that the Jets would defeat the Colts despite being heavy underdogs.
Not surprisingly, Namath’s efforts made him a timeless icon in Jets history, a status that he still enjoys to this day.
Now, Namath is making another public statement: his endorsement of Glenn as the Jets’ next leader.
“I’m hoping all (Jets) fans are as thrilled as my family and I are that Aaron Glenn is our new Head Coach,” Namath posted to X on Wednesday.
“I wish the season would start next week!”
When Broadway Joe is stoked for a Jets season, you know good things are afoot in New York.
Time will tell if Glenn’s Jets can secure a winning quarterback of their own (Aaron Rodgers?) to give the team a fighting chance in 2025.
