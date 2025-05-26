Jets Have 'Breakout' Candidate On Their Hands
The safety position is one that has given the New York Jets some troubles over the last few years, but they have a guy who can significantly help with this.
When free agency opened, the Jets made a handful of moves. The most high-profile addition for the Jets was quarterback Justin Fields. The move that raised the most eyebrows was cornerback Brandon Stephens. One that hasn't been talked about too much, but could make a big impact was the signing of 25-year-old safety Andre Cisco.
New York inked Cisco to a one-year, $8.5 million deal and he will step in to a big role right away. One thing that should excite Jets fans is the fact that out of all of the players in contract years, CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso listed Cisco among just five "under-the-radar" players in line for a breakout year.
"Cisco was featured in this article a year ago, and he's getting the spotlight again," Trapasso said. "The breakout never fully materialized on a bad Jaguars team in 2024, which led to him signing a one-year deal with the Jets. And I love his fit with former defensive back Aaron Glenn on a defense in dire need of safety reinforcement.
"New York's still-stellar defensive front is a luxury for a ball-hawking safety like Cisco. He still had an interception and seven pass breakups to go along with 68 tackles in 2024, and now he's part of a defense with former All-Pros like Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams and Quincy Williams. The Jaguars defensive pressure rate was 29.6 percent last year, 27th in football. The Jets were fourth at 37.5 percent -- Cisco will see more opportunities to track a football thrown by a hurried quarterback."
Cisco hasn't gotten a ton of buzz this offseason, but it is good to hear that he is thought of highly across the league.
