Insider Thinks Aaron Rodgers Might Break Steelers Hearts
Aaron Rodgers is still out there in free agency and his sweepstakes continues to get more twists and turns.
The New York Jets clearly avoided a distraction and have had a much easier offseason this year. The Jets are just focusing on Justin Fields and getting him ready to go for the 2025 season. With Rodgers, the Pittsburgh Steelers have been holding out hope but ESPN's Jeremy Fowler went on "The Dan Patrick Show" and shared that he's heard from some teams that Rodgers may still be holding out for the Minnesota Vikings.
"There's some teams I've talked to that are still kind of wondering, 'Is he just waiting out the Vikings,'" Fowler told Patrick. "Because the Vikings would be an ideal scenario: one of the best play callers in the league in Kevin O'Connell, nine dome games — you're guaranteed nine dome games per year — but checking with the Vikings, I still don't expect that, they're moving forward with J.J. McCarthy, so he really has no other option other than Pittsburgh or retire right now."
If Rodgers were to join the Vikings -- which seems unlikely -- the Steelers would be left with a quarterback room featuring Mason Rudolph, Will Howard, and Skylar Thompson.
Wouldn't that be a twist? It has seemed for months like he was going to end up in Pittsburgh or retirement. If Pittsburgh misses out, there are other options out there but that would be a huge story.