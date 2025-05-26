Jets Country

Insider Thinks Aaron Rodgers Might Break Steelers Hearts

The Jets certainly made the right move...

Patrick McAvoy

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) throws his 500th career touchdown pass in the second quarter of the game against the Miami Dolphins on Jan. 5, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J.
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) throws his 500th career touchdown pass in the second quarter of the game against the Miami Dolphins on Jan. 5, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. / Kevin R. Wexler / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Aaron Rodgers is still out there in free agency and his sweepstakes continues to get more twists and turns.

The New York Jets clearly avoided a distraction and have had a much easier offseason this year. The Jets are just focusing on Justin Fields and getting him ready to go for the 2025 season. With Rodgers, the Pittsburgh Steelers have been holding out hope but ESPN's Jeremy Fowler went on "The Dan Patrick Show" and shared that he's heard from some teams that Rodgers may still be holding out for the Minnesota Vikings.

"There's some teams I've talked to that are still kind of wondering, 'Is he just waiting out the Vikings,'" Fowler told Patrick. "Because the Vikings would be an ideal scenario: one of the best play callers in the league in Kevin O'Connell, nine dome games — you're guaranteed nine dome games per year — but checking with the Vikings, I still don't expect that, they're moving forward with J.J. McCarthy, so he really has no other option other than Pittsburgh or retire right now."

If Rodgers were to join the Vikings -- which seems unlikely -- the Steelers would be left with a quarterback room featuring Mason Rudolph, Will Howard, and Skylar Thompson.

Wouldn't that be a twist? It has seemed for months like he was going to end up in Pittsburgh or retirement. If Pittsburgh misses out, there are other options out there but that would be a huge story.

Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also recieved an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

