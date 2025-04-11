Jets Have Done 'Extensive Homework' On Massive Target
The National Football League Draft is finally almost here.
The last few weeks have been full of mock drafts and prospect visits and now we are under two weeks away from seeing how all of the chatter actually will be reflected when teams are on the clock.
If you are reading this, you probably care the most about what the New York Jets are going to do. New York will be on the clock for the first time with the No. 7 pick. Recently, there has been a lot of buzz about the possibility of adding offensive tackle Armand Membou out of Missouri. He is arguably the top offensive tackle in the draft. The Jets have some solid pieces on the offensive line, but Alijah Vera-Tucker, John Simpson, and Chukwuma Okorafor all could be free agents after the 2025 season ends.
Adding a guy like Membou would at least give the Jets two massive pieces to build around with him and Olu Fashanu.
The offensive line isn't the only position group that has been talked about when it comes to the Jets. The tight end position is thin right now and Penn State star Tyler Warren could be available when New York is on the board. He had 104 catches in 2024 to go along with 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns in 16 games.
Last year, the Jets were in a similar position in the sense that the offensive line and tight end position were talked about a lot leading up to the draft. New York opted to bolster the line.
What will the team do this year? We'll find out in under two weeks but ESPN's Rich Cimini reported that the team has done "extensive homework" on Warren.
"The quick fix would be Penn State's Tyler Warren, the consensus No. 1 tight end in the draft and regarded by many talent evaluators as a top-10 prospect," Cimini said. "The Jets, picking seventh overall, have done extensive homework on him, according to league sources.
"At 6-6, 256 pounds, Warren is a massive target who can line up anywhere (even in the backfield). ESPN senior draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. likes to call him "an offensive entity." Warren, who made 104 receptions last season, can be a tone setter because he plays with an aggressive mentality."
It's almost time to get the answer on what the Jets want to do.
