NFL Writer Floats New Partner For Jets' Garrett Wilson
The New York Jets have one of the young receivers in football in Garrett Wilson.
Wilson has yet to finish a season with under 1,000 yards and he's just 24 years old. He's the type of No. 1 receiver that pretty much any team would be looking for. Wilson will be a great option for Justin Fields, but there's reason to believe that the team should add more playmakers.
Outside of Wilson, the Jets' receiver room features Allen Lazard, Josh Reynolds, Tyler Johnson, and Malachi Corley. It wouldn't hurt to look to the upcoming National Football League Draft to see if there is another guy out there who can be a running mate for Wilson,
Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron shared a column in which he listed out the "best Day 2 fits" for each team. For the Jets, he listed Iowa State receiver Jaylin Noel.
"New York Jets," Cameron said. "Prospect to target: WR Jaylin Noel, Iowa State. Outside of Garrett Wilson, the Jets‘ receiving corps lacks upside options who consistently separate. Noel provides this unit with just that, a compact but powerful player with control and short-area quickness that produced a separation rate in the 87th percentile."
Noel racked up just under 1,200 receiving yards in 2024 with Iowa State. On top of this, he tallied 80 catches and eight touchdowns. In 2023, he had 66 catches, 820 yards, and seven touchdowns. He's currently ranked as the No. 7 receiver in this draft class. This would be a great move if the Jets could land him.
