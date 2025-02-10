Jets Have 'Little Chance' Of Replacing Aaron Rodgers With 35-TD Pro Bowler
What will the New York Jets do about the quarterback room?
While neither the team nor Aaron Rodgers have commented on the recent reports publicly, all signs have been pointing to the two sides going their separate ways this offseason. NFL insiders like Adam Schefter, Ian Rapoport, and Jordan Schultz among others have reported the news that the Jets will be moving on from Rodgers.
If that does become the case, what will the team do at quarterback? They have Tyrod Taylor under contract and he was with the team for a year already. He's a 14-year veteran with plenty of starting experience under his belt.
There will be a handful of players available in free agency who could be worth a look. Arguably the top quarterback heading to the open market actually is former Jets draft pick Sam Darnold after an incredible year with the Minnesota Vikings. There's been some speculation recently about what a reunion would look like. But, that doesn't seem likely at all and ESPN's Rich Cimini furthed this point and said there is "little chance" of a reunion.
"Darnold, coming off a career year with the Minnesota Vikings, will generate interest across the league, but there's little chance of him re-signing with the Jets," Cimini said. "They drafted him third overall in 2018, and the three-year marriage wasn't fruitful for either side."
He had 35 touchdown passes in 2024 while leading the Vikings to a 14-3 record. It would've been great if that had been the case in New York, but things didn't work out then and it doesn't seem likely that a deal would happen now.
