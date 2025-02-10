Who Replaces Aaron Rodgers? Jets Insider Hints 'Leader In The Clubhouse'
The New York Jets did not play a football game on Sunday and yet they were one of the most talked about teams in the National Football League.
Reports started to surface early on Sunday afternoon that the Jets will not be bringing future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers back for the 2025 season. It's a somewhat surprising decision and isn't confirmed by the team at this time, but it does seem like all of the signs are currently pointing to a separation.
If the Jets do decide to move on, who will replace him? The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt shared that Tyrod Taylor currently is the "leader in the clubhouse" to replace Rodgers, but that they will consider other options as well.
"As of this moment, I'd consider Tyrod Taylor the leader in the clubhouse to be the Jets QB but they will explore all options," Rosenblatt said. "Not an especially appetizing free agency or draft class at QB — though perhaps someone surprising will break free."
There aren't too many quarterbacks heading to free agency. Justin Fields and Russell Wilson will both be available after spending the 2024 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Sam Darnold will be out there, but it would be a shock to see a reunion. Other options will be Joe Flacco, Jameis Winston, and Jimmy Garoppolo.
Free agency won't kick off until March across the National Football League but it's certainly a new era in New York, to say the least.
