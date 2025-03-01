Jets Have Mutual Interest In Deal With 25-Year-Old Breakout Star
The New York Jets have a handful of important pieces heading to free agency but it sounds like there is mutual interest in a possible reunion with at least one guy.
Linebacker Jamien Sherwood had a breakout year with the Jets in 2025. He had his first big opportunity in his four-year National Football League career and made the most of it. Sherwood appeared in all 17 games for the Jets and made a career-high 16 starts. Before the 2024 season, his career-high in starts was three.
Sherwood made the most of the opportunity and finished the season with an eye-popping 158 total tackles while leading the league with 98 solo tackles. On top of this, he had two sacks, three passes defended, 10 tackles for loss, and two quarterback hits.
He's just 25 years old and should do well in free agency. Spotrac is currently projecting his market value to be over $14 million across two years. This obviously would be a pretty big raise after his four-year, $3.8 million rookie deal.
Sherwood was an integral piece of the Jets' defense in 2024. Will he return? That's unclear. But, The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt shared that the two sides reportedly have mutual interest in a new deal in a positive update.
"I will say that in the days since I said this on the pod I did hear that there is, in fact, interest in Jamien Sherwood returning to the Jets — from both sides," Rosenblatt said after stating that Sherwood will cash in on "Flight Plan: A NY Jets Podcast."
This is great news. It doesn't guarantee a deal, but it does show there is at least a chance the young playmaker could return.
