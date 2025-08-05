Jets Controversial Pickup Thriving In NFC South
Last year, the New York Jets seemingly did everything possible to add star-power to the organization ahead of the 2024 National Football League season.
The Jets were getting Aaron Rodgers back into the fold and clearly wanted to go all in. One way they did that was acquiring two-time Pro Bowler Haason Reddick ahead of the season from the Philadelphia Eagles. Eventually, the Jets also acquired Davante Adams in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Adams was good in New York. But, unfortunately, Reddick was not. He had 27 sacks across the 2022 and 2023 seasons but had just one in New York in 10 games. The reason why he played just the 10 games is because he held out for awhile.
Things didn't go well from the beginning, but it seems like things are different now. He signed this offseason with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and ESPN's Dan Graziano shared that he has impressed.
"The Bucs signed veteran edge rusher Haason Reddick, who had a lost season in 2024 when he got traded from the Eagles to the Jets and sat out a chunk of the season over a contract dispute," Graziano said. "The Bucs have been impressed with the way Reddick has performed on the field and the way he's operated in the locker room, and they believe he'll be a boon to the pass rush and the performance of fellow edge rusher Yaya Diaby."
If only the Jets could've gotten that version of him last year.
