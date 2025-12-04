Jets QB's Free Agency Already Heating Up Ahead Of Offseason

The New York Jets have a disastrous quarterback room right now.

They added Justin Fields to be their starter, but he struggled mightily for the first half of the season. The Jets turned to veteran Tyrod Taylor as the new starter after benching Fields halfway through the year.

But Taylor is headed for free agency after the year and the Jets are likely to cut ties with Fields, too.

Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox recently discussed Taylor as a very intriguing free agent this offseason for teams looking to add a bridge quarterback.

Tyrod Taylor could be a hot commodity on the free agent market

Nov 30, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Kentavius Street (93) hits New York Jets quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"Interestingly, Taylor filled the bridge role for the Browns in 2018, helping them usher in the Baker Mayfield era. He served as an insurance policy behind Rodgers last year and behind Justin Fields this season," Knox wrote. "Physically, the 36-year-old is still quite capable of being a true dual-threat quarterback. He doesn't possess Fields' raw speed, but he's a smart scrambler who doesn't get enough credit for his ability to make decisions and deliver a catchable ball on the run.

"While Taylor doesn't have Garoppolo's postseason experience, he's a seasoned starter with a 29-30-1 regular-season record. Taylor has filled the bridge role before, and he's not going to upset the apple cart by demanding he should be the starter. He'd be a terrific fit for a team looking to draft a QB highly and hand the keys to a rookie at some point during the 2026 season.

Interestingly enough, the Jets are the perfect fit for Taylor.

New York is likely going to select a quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft, but it's unclear if this will be with their top selection or a later round pick. Adding Taylor would give the team a solid veteran in the quarterback room while the young signal caller learns and grows.

This could be a solid move for the Jets to make. It could be similar to Taylor playing the backup role to a top quarterback prospect in the same way he did for Fields early in the year, but he could also start for New York while a young quarterback learns under him.

