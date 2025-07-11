Sauce Gardner Stirs Up Jets Fans With Cryptic Post
The New York Jets have one of the best cornerbacks in the National Football League.
That isn’t up for debate. Sauce Gardner arguably is the best corner in the game despite entering just his fourth NFL season. The two-time Pro Bowler has been in rumors all offseason as the conversation about a potential long-term extension has popped up.
Although a deal hasn’t been signed as of writing, Gardner took to social media with a cryptic post that should at least have Jets fans’ attention.
"'Bouta break the generational curse," Gardner said. "All God's work."
Does this mean Gardner is about to sign a deal? That’s a fair way to interpret the post after all of the rumors of the offseason. Both sides have made it clear they want to continue the partnership into the future. It’s a matter of the business side, though. We’ll see what happens, but this could at least be a sign of things to come.
New York drafted Gardner with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and he has been everything and more for the Jets ever since. Gardner is a two-time First-Team All-Pro, two-time Pro Bowler, and recently was ranked as the No. 1 cornerback in the game heading into the 2025 season by Pro Football Focus.
Rumors have swirled all offseason about the possibility of signing Gardner to a long-term extension. But, that's not all. Those same rumors have swirled about Garett Wilson as well. What's New York cooking up?