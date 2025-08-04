Jets Have Trade Price For Cowboys' Micah Parsons
One thing that is easy to do across the National Football League -- and in professional sports overall -- is overreact.
A single game will make-or-break someone's day -- or entire week. For football, there aren't many games each season so it makes more sense and is heightened. For a sport like baseball where there are 162 games, it's a little more surprising but still holds true.
With that being said, another easy way to overreact for sure is roster-building. If you just won the Super Bowl -- like the Philadelphia Eagles -- or got the No. 1 pick in the draft -- like the Tennessee Titans, it's never ending. If a star ever becomes available, than that immediately leads to noise.
For example, Micah Parsons recently requested a trade from the Dallas Cowboys which has sparked rumors left and right about where he could go if the Cowboys oblige. It doesn't seem like that they are going to, by any means. But, the New York Jets are a team that has been speculated about. The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt put together a trade proposal centered around Breece Hall.
"Jets trade RB Breece Hall, DE Jermaine Johnson, 2026 second-round pick, 2027 second-rounder and 2028 third-rounder for Parsons," Rosenblatt said. "The Jets are not exactly in a position to be trading first-round picks, though the prospect of adding the caliber of player of Parsons is tempting. The Jets are prioritizing young players as they turn the page on the previous regime — and Parsons is still only 26, plays a premium position and would provide star power for a team that is lacking it outside of Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson.
"Yes, they would have to turn around and pay Parsons the money he’s seeking — but it would be worth it in this case. I came up with a package without any firsts but it’s still pretty hefty: The Cowboys get two talented young players at positions of need. Hall is in the last year of his deal while Johnson has another year left on his rookie deal and Dallas defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton (with the Jets previously) knows what he’s capable of — he made the Pro Bowl two years ago."
Once the Cowboys star requested his deal, ESPN's Adam Schefter gave some insight into what it would cost to land him.
"A potential trade comp for Micah Parsons: When 27-year-old Khalil Mack was traded from Oakland to Chicago, the Bears gave up two first-round picks, a third-round pick, and a sixth-round pick for Mack, a second-round pick, and a conditional fifth-round pick," Schefer said. "Now the 26-year-old Parsons — who is one of only two players in NFL history to register a dozen-plus sacks in each of his first four NFL seasons, along with Reggie White — has now requested a trade."
Parsons is a bona fide superstar and is just 26 years old. He's played just four seasons so far and is a four-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro. He's the type of player who moves the needle, but it doesn't seem likely that he's going to be moved at this time.