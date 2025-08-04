Jets Depth Chart Sparks Debate With Rookie
The New York Jets released their first unofficial depth chart of training camp and there were some interesting tidbits to take away from it.
For example, the tight end position raised some questions on the depth chart. The reason for this was that Jeremy Ruckert was currently listed as the TE No. 1 rather than rookie Mason Taylor.
Jets team reporter Eric Allen noted the the placement of Taylor on the second team.
"Membou and Mason Placements," Allen said. "RT Armand Membou, the Jets No. 7 overall selection from Missouri, and TE Mason Taylor, taken in Round 2 with the 42nd selection, are listed with the first- and second-team offense, respectively...Taylor, the most decorated tight end in LSU history, has been busy as a pass catcher and impressed as a run blocker. The rookie was TE2 behind veteran Jeremy Ruckert on the unofficial depth chart.
"He's a dog. It's consistent work," WR Garrett Wilson said of Taylor. "Consistent work is the best way I can put it. He's got great hands, he trusts his hands, and he finds a way to be open when he needs to be. Then the ball finds him and he makes a play. For a position like that, he's as good as I've seen in just making the play, finishing the play and being open. That's a position where if you can do that for a long time, you're going to make a lot of money. So, I think he's got a bright future ahead of him, and he's really going to help us this year because he's a great player. He came in ready."
You can check out the entire unofficial depth chart here.
It’s an interesting takeaway, but it’s an unofficial depth chart with a month to go until the season starts. As practices have piled up, Taylor has gotten praise left and right. It seems like each day he racks up another few touchdowns and catches. Coaches and social media alike have praised the young playmaker.
The depth chart doesn’t necessarily matter in the moment. Taylor is going to play a big role whether he is TE No. 1 on the unofficial depth chart or not.