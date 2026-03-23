Jets-George Pickens Buzz Ignores One Major Problem

The New York Jets need to add a boost to the wide receiver room this offseason, but that doesn't mean that every potential option should be considered.

New York has a superstar on its roster right now in Garrett Wilson. He's also already locked up with a long-term extension. New York did a great job getting the deal done early and now doesn't have to think about adding a No. 1 receiver for a few years, at least. New York is in need of a No. 2 receiver right now and while the Jets still have over $39 million in salary cap space, preferably someone who isn't going to completely break the bank seeing how New York has other holes throughout the roster to fix.

All of that is true, but sometimes wild speculation still is out there. For example, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox floated the Jets as a fit for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens, who let's not forget was tendered a franchise tag.

The Jets shouldn't even think about this idea

Feb 2, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys receiver George Pickens during NFC practice at the NFL Flag Fieldhouse at Moscone Center South Building. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Yes, the Dallas Cowboys used the franchise tag on wide receiver George Pickens. However, that doesn't mean that he can't be had for a price," Knox wrote. "Dallas used the non-exclusive tag on the 25-year-old, meaning he's free to sign another team's offer sheet. If a team offers Pickens a contract that the Cowboys won't match, it can acquire him at the cost of two first-round picks. Between trade capital and a new contract, the price would be steep, which is why Pickens falls in the middle of our list. However, the potential reward could be massive.

"Pickens is just entering his playing prime and finished last season with 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns. There would be risk involved with signing Pickens to an offer sheet, considering the cost and the maturity concerns that forced him away from the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, it could be worth considering for teams with a surplus of cap space and a need at receiver, like the New York Jets and New England Patriots."

The Jets are not in a position to make a move this bold. To get Pickens, the Jets would have to offer a massive contract that the Cowboys weren't willing to match. Plus, they'd lose two first-round picks in the process. The Jets aren't just one piece away. If Pickens joined the franchise tomorrow, they wouldn't then be Super Bowl contenders. That's why this idea makes no sense for New York. Sure, Pickens is a great receiver, but with New York having multiple roster holes to plug up, mortgaging the future by giving up two first-rounders plus a massive contract to get Pickens would just be a Band-Aid. He'd improved the receiver room, but the long-term issues would still be there without the draft picks specifically.

There's a lot of work to do and those first-round picks are extremely valuable because New York can add high-end talent on inexpensive rookie deals. Pickens is a talented receiver and is going to get a massive contract at some point. That's fair. But he's not worth two first-round picks. He's especially not worth two first-round picks and then a good chunk of the Jets' remaining salary cap space.

New York needs a running mate to pair with Wilson. Pickens would be a fun addition, but this idea of targeting him at this moment simply makes no sense with where the Jets currently are as a franchise. So, no, the Jets should not target Pickens. Sure, the Jets are a team in need of a receiver, but this idea ignores every other variable.