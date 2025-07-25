Jets Hint At Another Blockbuster Extension
The New York Jets have done a good job of building from within this offseason.
Sure, the Jets have added external pieces, like Justin Fields. But, the Jets have taken care of their own as well. Jamien Sherwood, Garrett Wilson, and Sauce Gardner all landed long-term deals with the franchise. Head coach Aaron Glenn has made it clear that taking care of the guys on the roster is a priority and he also showed interest in a new deal with offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker, as shared by ESPN's Rich Cimini.
"The Jets have doled out two recent contract extensions (Wilson and Gardner), and it sounds like they're interested in extending right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, who's playing on a fifth-year option ($15 million). 'Man, he's a great player,' Glenn said. 'Hopefully, at some point, we can try to talk and get something done.' For the first time since 2022, Vera-Tucker isn't coming off major surgery."
The offensive line has been a quick priority for this new regime, as shown through the team's selection of Armand Membou with the No. 7 pick in the 2025 National Football League Draft. Right now, the Jets are set at offensive tackle for years with Membou and Olu Fashanu. Vera-Tucker is a talented guard who hasn't gotten a lot of headlines this offseason, but he's just 26 years old and has star potential himself. The offensive line looks like it's going to be better in 2025 and finding a way to get a long-term deal done with Vera-Tucker would only help with this.
