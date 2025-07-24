Justin Fields Injury Explained: Severity, Updated Return Timeline
The New York Jets had a scare on Thursday, but everything is going to be alright.
Justin Fields was taken out of practice after suffering a toe injury. Initially, there was a lot of fear that the injury could force him to miss significant time, but that isn’t the case. The Jets took to social media to specifically announce that Fields won't miss significant time.
"Update: After medical evaluation, QB Justin Fields sustained a dislocated toe in his right foot and will be day-to-day. Fields avoided serious injury and significant missed time," the team announced.
NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo shared Fields is expected to be ready for Week 1.
"Still awaiting more word on Justin Fields but all vibes surrounding the Jets’ QB are he’ll be in line to start Week 1 against the (Pittsburgh Steelers). The matchup of the teams’ former QBs facing one another appears intact," Garafolo said.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter also joined in on the chatter and talked about the dislocated toe and how he is now day-to-day.
"QB Justin Fields sustained a dislocated toe in his right foot and will be day-to-day, the Jets announced," Schefter said.
It was a nerve-wracking afternoon for Jets fans, but don't worry. Fields is day-to-day and the current expectation is that everything is going to be alright. Losing him for any period of time would be rough, especially now as the team is installing a whole new offense, but things are trending up.
More NFL: Aaron Glenn Has Super Bowl Take For Jets