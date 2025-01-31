Jets Hiring Ex-No. 4 Pick, Ex-Steelers Coach For Aaron Glenn's Staff
The New York Jets are building a pretty solid coaching staff.
Everything is up in the air and clearly the games have to be played, but New York is doing everything it can right now to build a veteran staff and put itself in the best position to turn things around in 2025. The Jets struck first by landing former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn to be the team's head coach.
Since then, the team has been hard at work. Darren Mougey was hired away from the Denver Broncos to be the team's general manager. It was reported that the Jets wanted to bring a person with head coaching experience to take over the defense and they did just that by landing former Arizona Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks to be the team's defensive coordinator.
It seems like the Jets are nearing a decision for an offensive coordinator with signs pointing toward Detroit Lions passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand, according to SNY's Connor Hughes.
Now, the Jets have filled their open linebackers coach job. New York reportedly is hiring former No. 4 and Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebackers coach Aaron Curry, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
"The Jets are hiring #Steelers ILBs coach Aaron Curry as their new LBs coach, source says," Rapoport said. "The former No. 4 overall selection has worked his way up in coaching and now takes a key role on the staff of HC Aaron Glenn and DC Steve Wilks."
Curry was selected with the No. 4 pick in the 2009 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks and played four years in the NFL.
