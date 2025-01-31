Jets Urged To 'Prioritize' Signing Dolphins Star By CBS Analyst
The New York Jets have been discussed a lot over the last few weeks but most of the chatter about the team has been about who possibly could be on the move.
While this is the case, the Jets will have an opportunity to fill some holes this offseason depending on how they handle the cap. Right now, the Jets don't have much cap space. Over The Cap currently has the Jets ranked at No. 19 in the league at just over $20 million in cap space. While this is the case currently, it is somewhat flexible and surely will change depending on how the Jets handle Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams.
New York could free up some space by restructuring deals and then use that extra spending flexibility to fill holes in free agency or even the trade market. CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani made a list of one free agent each team should "prioritize" signing this offseason and suggested Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland for the Jets.
"New York Jets - S Jevon Holland," Dajani said. "Holland recorded a 99-yard pick-six vs. the Jets a couple of years ago. Now, we predict he signs with his former rival to boost Aaron Glenn's new secondary. Holland didn't have some incredible campaign in 2024. In fact, it was the first season in which he failed to record an interception. However, Holland is just 24-years-old, and has the versatility you want from a safety."
Pro Football Focus currently has Holland ranked as the third-best free agent heading to the open market. New York certainly has a level of familiarity with him after facing off against him as a member of the Dolphins for the last four years. He's just 24 yeas old and could be a game-changer in the secondary.
A secondary featuring Sauce Gardner at cornerback, Holland at safety, and either DJ Reed or another cornerback if he leaves in free agency could be pretty dominant.
