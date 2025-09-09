Jets Hit Jackpot; Top Draft Pick Already Emerging As Star
The New York Jets had their hands full with the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1. Justin Fields and company scored 32 points on the loaded Steelers defense, but it wasn't enough as Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers offense scored 34 points to defeat the Jets.
Despite the loss, there were some very impressive players from Aaron Glenn's team. Fields, obviously, was spectacular in his Jets debut. Garrett Wilson was impressive, too. But none of it would have been possible without the offensive line.
Justin Fried of The Jet Press recently called rookie offensive tackle Armand Membou one of the Jets' biggest winners from the Week 1 loss to the Steelers.
Armand Membou called Week 1 winner for Jets despite loss
"The entire Jets' offensive line deserves a shoutout for its performance on Sunday. Despite losing arguably the unit's best player, Alijah Vera-Tucker, to injury just days before the season-opener, the Jets' offensive line bullied Pittsburgh in the run game and held up well in pass protection against a stacked Steelers front," Fried wrote. "No performance was more impressive, however, than that of rookie Armand Membou. The Jets' first-round pick made his debut on Sunday, drawing a matchup against one of the NFL's most vaunted pass rushers, T.J. Watt.
"Membou finished the game as the Jets' second-highest-graded offensive player behind only Justin Fields, according to preliminary Pro Football Focus grades. He allowed zero total pressures on 25 pass-block snaps. You couldn't have asked for a better debut from the Jets' rookie tackle."
Membou was tasked with going against TJ Watt, the Steelers' All-Pro edge rusher. Although the Jets chipped Watt on nearly every snap, Membou held his own against one of the best pass rushers of this generation. Watt still made plays and impacted the game, as everybody expects he would, but he didn't wreck the game.
The Jets caught a lot of slack for choosing Membou over players like Tetairoa McMillan and Tyler Warren, but it's already looking like a great pick. Franchise offensive tackles are one of the more valuable types of players to land, and the Jets have seemingly found themselves one at the top of the first round this year.
