Jets Hosting 'Intriguing' Project After 33-TD Season
It's going to be an interesting two weeks for the New York Jets.
New York has already been in the news recently for all of the visits it has done with prospects ahead of the upcoming National Football League Draft. Now we are just two weeks away from the NFL Draft and we should see an even higher uptick of visits and rumors as we get closer to the big day on April 24th.
The Jets have the No. 7 pick in the NFL Draft and the team's plans for that selection unsurprisingly and rightfully has been what has gotten most of the buzz. But there are seven rounds of picks to work with and head coach Aaron Glenn already has talked about the importance of building a team through the draft.
One thing that is interesting about this draft is that there's really no way to know what the Jets want to do. Glenn and Darren Mougey are new to the team so it's tough to know their strategy. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport gave the latest on what he's heard about the franchise. One thing that's important that he noted is that it seems like they are planning on building around Justin Fields rather than using an early pick on a quarterback like some speculated earlier in the offseason.
Initially, there was a lot of chatter about someone like Jaxson Dart or even Shedeur Sanders, but if the Jets are building around Fields then those two seem unlikely.
While this is the case, the team reportedly is hosting a different guy who could make much more sense as a late-round project. Brian Costello of the New York Post shared that the Jets are meeting with Cam Miller out of North Dakota State.
"The Jets are bringing in North Dakota State QB Cam Miller for a visit, per source," Costello said. "Miller was a four-year starter at NDSU and won two FCS national titles. Intriguing Day 3 option."
Miller racked up 33 touchdown passes to just four interceptions in 2024 with North Dakota State. He also had 3,251 passing yards. He's a guy that could be taken late and wouldn't be a threat to the team's plans with Fields.