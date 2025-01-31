Jets 'Should Target' 26-Year-Old Lions Star Thanks To Aaron Glenn Link
The New York Jets have to be excited about new head coach Aaron Glenn's track record with the Detroit Lions. They'd be even more excited if he could help recruit some of Detroit's old players.
There wasn't a much more stark contrast between two organizations this year than the Jets and Lions. While New York went 5-12 and set new low marks for team morale, the Lions had a franchise-record 15 wins and exhibited one of the best team culures in the league.
The best way to build a culture is to bring in players who are willing to buy into what the leaders are selling. So in Glenn's efforts to reshape the Jets' locker room, bringing former Lions players who are familiar with his ethos might be a wise idea.
One Lions defensive free agent, in particular, looks to fit what the Jets need in every possible way.
On Friday, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox strongly suggested that the Jets "should target" four-year Lions defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike, who reached the end of his rookie contract in 2024 while playing his best football yet.
"Onwuzurike would be a solid fit for the Jets, even if Glenn weren't the head coach," Knox wrote. "Their defensive line was more good than great this past season, and they could lose Haason Reddick, Javon Kinlaw, Solomon Thomas, and Leki Fotu in free agency. With Glenn oversing New York's latest rebuild, Onwuzurike makes even more sense."
"The 26-year-old has the potential to be a long-term building block next to Quinnen Williams in New York's defensive interior. He could help Glenn install his defense and instill the sort of winning culture the Jets haven't enjoyed in over a decade."
Onwuzurike, 26, had his best season going into free agency, which always helps when a player is hoping to get paid. He totaled 28 tackles, 13 quarterback hits, 1.5 sacks, and a forced fumble.
No one knows better than Glenn how immense Onwuzurike's potential might be if he continues to improve. If the Jets do sign him, the rest of the league should be nervous about how much better he might become in 2025.
