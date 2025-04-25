Jets Country

Jets In Great Spot Heading Into Round 2 Of NFL Draft

The Jets couldn't be in a much better spot after round 1 of the NFL Draft.

Zach Pressnell

Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; The Green Bay 2025 logo on the main stage before the NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
On Thursday night, the New York Jets used the No. 7 pick in the NFL Draft to select Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou. Membou will likely step into the starting lineup in New York as the team's franchise right tackle from day one, so it's hard to argue against the pick right now.

But the Jets still have plenty of holes to fill as we head into the second round of the draft. New York holds the No. 10 pick of round 2 (No. 42 overall) and they could be targeting a wide receiver or tight end at the pick. Luckily for them, there are more than a handful of high-quality options available.

At wide receiver, the top three options left stand out above the rest.

Iowa State's Jayden Higgins has elite size and speed. His 6-foot-4 frame makes him a matchup nightmare for nearly any defensive back in football. Luther Burden III is one of the more talented route runners in the draft and it's a shock he's available heading into round 2. Tre Harris is another big bodied option with elite hands and the ability to win the jump ball.

As for tight ends, it's Miami's Elijah Arroyo and LSU's Mason Taylor that stand out.

After passing on Tyler Warren to select Membou in the first round, the Jets could target either Arroyo or Taylor to replace ex-Jets star tight end Tyler Conklin.

Either way, the Jets are in a very good position in round 2. In fact, there's so much talent on the board that fits their roster that it might be quite difficult to make a decision. That's a good problem to have, I'd say.

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

